Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you’re still clinging to those New Year’s fitness goals, Nike’s here to help with a one-weekend flash sale on over 1,000 styles. Just use promo code FIT2019 on any of the products featured here to save 20% at checkout.



Compared to previous flash sales we’ve seen, this one seems a bit heavier on running apparel and shoes, but if that’s not your sport, just use the sidebar to filter by product type, and you can surely find something to fit your wardrobe. This sale ends Monday at midnight, and the best stuff could sell out early, so you should run, not walk over to Nike.