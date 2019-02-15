Adidas President’s Day Sale 
Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even if you don’t have to pass your presidential fitness test anymore, you should take a good long look at Adidas’ President’s Day sale, where they’re taking up to 50% off pretty much every kind of workout gear, plus some fun stuff like Real Madrid and Manchester United soccer jerseys. As always, use the sidebar tools to sort by gender and style to help cut through the deluge.