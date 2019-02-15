Even if you don’t have to pass your presidential fitness test anymore, you should take a good long look at Adidas’ President’s Day sale, where they’re taking up to 50% off pretty much every kind of workout gear, plus some fun stuff like Real Madrid and Manchester United soccer jerseys. As always, use the sidebar tools to sort by gender and style to help cut through the deluge.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Run Over to Adidas This Weekend For Up to 50% Off Hundreds of Styles
Even if you don’t have to pass your presidential fitness test anymore, you should take a good long look at Adidas’ President’s Day sale, where they’re taking up to 50% off pretty much every kind of workout gear, plus some fun stuff like Real Madrid and Manchester United soccer jerseys. As always, use the sidebar tools to sort by gender and style to help cut through the deluge.