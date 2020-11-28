Run Like Forest with the Fitbit Charge 4 at 33% Off

Fitbit Charge 4 $100 | Amazon Photo : Daryl Baxter

Wearables are seen as a great gift for Christmas, instead of an underlying hint to the person in question.

The Fitbit Charge 4 focuses on fitness and fitness only, with heart rate, sleep, swim sensors all in the wearable, alongside GPS to help track your workouts and if you can beat your own time.

It also has small and large bands included, so you can see which one fits best, alongside a 90-day free trial of ‘Fitbit Premium’ that unlocks extra features in the Fitbit app to help track your fitness even more.