It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

Run Like Forest with the Fitbit Charge 4 at 33% Off

darylbaxter
Daryl Baxter
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBlack Friday DealsBlack FridayHoliday 2020
31
Save
Fitbit Charge 4 | $100 | Amazon
Fitbit Charge 4 | $100 | Amazon
Photo: Daryl Baxter
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

Fitbit Charge 4 | $100 | Amazon

Wearables are seen as a great gift for Christmas, instead of an underlying hint to the person in question.

Advertisement

The Fitbit Charge 4 focuses on fitness and fitness only, with heart rate, sleep, swim sensors all in the wearable, alongside GPS to help track your workouts and if you can beat your own time.

Advertisement

It also has small and large bands included, so you can see which one fits best, alongside a 90-day free trial of ‘Fitbit Premium’ that unlocks extra features in the Fitbit app to help track your fitness even more.

Daryl Baxter

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Get a Bio Bidet Toilet Seat With Heated Water And All the Other Bells and Whistles For Only $209 Today

Expand Your Camera Horizons With the SanDisk 256GB SD Card at 43% Off

The 10 Best Deals of November 27, 2020

Can an Ultrawide Replace Your Dual Monitors?