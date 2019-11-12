It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.

Run Away With a Great Deal On Cole Haan Shoes From Amazon

Shep McAllister
Filed to:Kinja Deals
719
Save
Cole Haan Gold Box | Amazon
Graphic: Shep McAllister

Cole Haan Gold Box | Amazon

Cole Haan makes some of the best shoes we’ve ever tried, but if you’ve been scared off by their high price tag, this one-day Amazon sale has a bunch of styles marked down to (mostly) under $80.

Advertisement

While the sale is short on the company’s flagship ZeroGrand shoes (with the exception of a few women’s sneakers, including the excellent All Day Trainer), there are styles here for formal occasions, everyday wear, and even running; there’s a pair of shoes for you, is what I’m saying. A few of our favorites are below, but head over to Amazon to see the full sale.

Just remember that like all Gold Box deals, these prices are only available today, so run over there while you still can.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Share This Story

More in Kinja Deals

This Discounted Camping Pillow Packs Down Smaller Than a Deck of Cards
Get a Cleaner Bottom For a Rock Bottom Price
Save Up to 30% on Home Décor from Amazon

About the author

Shep McAllister
Shep McAllister

Senior Director of Commerce | Send deal submissions to deals@gizmodomedia.com

EmailTwitterPosts