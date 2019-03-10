Photo: Amazon

Induction burners are indistinguishable from magic. They heat your pan instantly? With magnets? And you can touch them with your bare hand right after taking the pan off? It makes no sense, and yet, they are real.



If you want to occasionally experience the best and most efficient form of burner, without replacing your entire stove, this countertop model is on sale in today’s Amazon Gold Box for just $60, down from the usual $100. Just make sure you have compatible cookware. Cast iron and steel pans will work. Nonstick and aluminum will not.