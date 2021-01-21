It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Ruin All Your Friendships With Overcooked! and Overcooked! 2 for $25

Do you currently enjoy many close and cherished relationships with friends and family? Would you like to absolutely ruin all of those in the blink of an eye? Well do I have a deal for you! GameStop is currently selling a two pack that includes Overcooked! and Overcooked! 2 on Nintendo Switch for $25. These are two fantastic multiplayer games where players need to work together to run a kitchen. Sounds simple enough, right? You have no idea how wrong you are, naïve fool. Overcooked! is a game about chaos in cooperation. Simple tasks like making a hamburger become a nightmare as four people all try to coordinate to make it together. It’s essentially the old “too many cooks” adage adapted into a video game.

