Row With a Remote Crew From Home With the Hydrow Connected Rower, Now $250 Off

Hydrow Connected Rower

Hydrow Connected Rower | $1,995 | Best Buy



Many of us got a crash course on remote work and remote learning last year due to the pandemic, and the surge in popularity around the Peloton bike shows that there is likewise ample demand for remote fitness devices that recreate that in-person gym experience.



Here’s another option for those who prefer to grab a paddle rather than bike or run. The Hydrow Connected Rower essentially brings the Peloton playbook to a rowing machine, with sleek hardware outfitted with a 22-inch touchscreen that delivers live instructor broadcasts and more than 1,000 saved video sessions.

If that sounds like an ideal way to keep you safely moving, Best Buy is currently taking $250 off of the Hydrow list price. That puts it just under $2,000, plus you’ll have to pay monthly for the Hydrow content service to make full use of it. While that’s no small investment, Hydrow reviews are very positive and it might be just what you need to skip the future gym fees altogether.