Round Out Your Collection and Grab Kyoku's Gorgeous (And Incredibly Sharp) Paring Knife For Just $36

Kyoku 3.5" Paring Knife | $36 | Amazon | Promo code KYOKUIYZ
You might not have heard of Kyoku, but we’ve been big fans of their Daimyo damascus steel chef’s knife and steak knives. So if you’ve been looking to add a paring knife to your collection, or want a budget (and surprisingly good) one for your kitchen, now’s a great time to buy. Use the promo code KYOKUIYZ to drop the price to just $36, the lowest price we’ve ever seen.

