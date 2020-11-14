Rotisserie, Dehydrate, or Air Fry Everything With This $79 GoWise 11.6-Quart Fryer

GoWISE 1 1.6 Quart Air Fryer Oven w/ Rotisserie & Dehydrator | $79 | Meh

Meh has a deal on an air fryer oven that can do it all today. For just $79 ($103 at Amazon) you can air fry as well as dehydrate and rotisserie foods in this 11.6-quart device from GoWise.

The GoWISE a ir f ryer o ven with its r otisserie function seems like a great appliance to have on hand for Thanksgiving, which is coming up very soon. I know I personally would rather have a rotisserie chicken over turkey any day, but this would also be a great way to prepare some sides and save on valuable oven space.

This deal is only good for today, so don’t hold out if you want an air fryer oven for your kitchen.