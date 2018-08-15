Graphic: Shep McAllister

The newer, lighter version of our readers’ favorite carry-on, the Travelpro Maxlite 4, is on sale for just $85 today in a variety of colors. As more airlines, particularly international ones, start weighing carry-on bags and charging overweight fees, a lighter bag could be worth the investment.



And of course, being a Travelpro bag, it’s full of organizational tools, has an expandable main compartment, and comes with a limited lifetime warranty.