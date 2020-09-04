ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsAudio

Roll the Summer Jams Into Fall Tunes and Get Your Money's Worth on These $19 Bluetooth Lawn Speakers

svillari
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsSideDeals
99
Save
2-Pack: Bluetooth Lawn Speakers | $19 | SideDeal
2-Pack: Bluetooth Lawn Speakers | $19 | SideDeal
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

2-Pack: Bluetooth Lawn Speakers | $19 | SideDeal

We are in the waiting days of backyard BBQs and pool day hangs. But that means chilly fall nights around a Chimenea are on the way. Keeping the tunes off and good times rolling is still very much of the table. Lawn speakers aren’t just for summertime enjoyment. Keep those grooves going well into autumn. These Vivatar Bluetooth Lawn Speakers are 59% off today and here to the rescue.

Advertisement

Easy to place around the yard or pool depending on your musical needs and set up. They are waterproof so no worries about rain or sprinklers. They are rechargeable by USB and pair quickly with your phone for hours of listening pleasure. Cue up your summer playlist and get ready for the soothing sounds in your patio paradise.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on SideDeal before and you like what you’ve seen they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

Advertisement
Sheilah Villari

Morning Deals Writer. Can't find the perfect red lipstick? Need a sturdy bone for Fido? Looking for a new buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm here to help.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Snag a Laptop, Desktop, or Printer on the Cheap in HP’s Labor Day Sale

Convert Your Car or Wired Headphones to Bluetooth for $15

Can't Seem to Keep Plants Alive? Succulents Are the Answer so Grab This 12 Pack for $27

Plug-In All Your Devices With An Anker USB-C Power Strip