Roll the Summer Jams Into Fall Tunes and Get Your Money's Worth on These $19 Bluetooth Lawn Speakers

We are in the waiting days of backyard BBQs and pool day hangs. But that means chilly fall nights around a Chimenea are on the way. Keeping the tunes off and good times rolling is still very much of the table. Lawn speakers aren’t just for summertime enjoyment. Keep those grooves going well into autumn. These Vivatar Bluetooth Lawn Speakers are 59% off today and here to the rescue.

Easy to place around the yard or pool depending on your musical needs and set up. They are waterproof so no worries about rain or sprinklers. They are rechargeable by USB and pair quickly with your phone for hours of listening pleasure. Cue up your summer playlist and get ready for the soothing sounds in your patio paradise.

