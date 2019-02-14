Photo: Amazon

We’ll start off by acknowledging that reviews are mixed for these Lindt truffle variety boxes. Some people have great experiences, others claim to have not gotten much of a variety, or to have received old chocolates, or to have received them melted (unlikely at this time of year). That said, if you’re willing to roll the dice, $.25 per truffle (60-pack) or $.22 per truffle (100-pack) is a stellar deal for these Valentine’s Day staples.

