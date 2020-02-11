It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsTravel

Roll Straight Into Your Next Vacation With This Rockland Rolling Duffle Bag

Ignacia
Filed to:Kinja Deals
673
Save
Rockland Rolling Duffle Bag | $20 | Amazon

Graphic: Ignacia Fulcher
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Rockland Rolling Duffle Bag | $20 | Amazon

Are you traveling soon but honestly can’t be bothered with a traditional suitcase? You should probably give Rockland’s rolling duffle bag a go! It’s only $20 and can hold all your clothes for a weekend getaway or even a longer vacation. The possibilities are endless. It also has extra-large wheels for more stability while rolling from place to place, and a heavy-duty zipper for the over packers! Make sure to grab one of these before they’re gone!

Advertisement
Ignacia

Commerce Editor

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Sing To Your Heart's Content With This Karaoke Machine Gold Box

SEX WEEK: Let’s Solve Shower Sex

Cuisinart's Cast Iron Cookware Is Deeply Discounted, Today Only

Fill the RPG-Shaped Black Hole In Your Life With The Outer Worlds On PS4 For $27