TriggerPoint Foam Massage Ball | $19 | Amazon

This week saw a nice sale on TriggerPoint’s popular foam roller, and now, you can save on their 5" massage ball as well. Since it’s a ball rather than a cylinder, it can get deeper into awkwardly placed muscles like pecs, shoulders, and hips. $19 within a couple bucks of an all-time low, and is the best price Amazon’s listed since the holiday season last year.