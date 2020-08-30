Roll Around the Garage in Style With SATA's Roller Seat, Now 23% Off

SATA Roller Seat with Magnetic Trays Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

You know what you need for your DIY work area? A proper chair. No, a chair from the dining room table isn’t going to cut it--it’ll just scrape on the floor, and you don’t want it to get dirty, do you? Instead, treat yourself and get this SATA roller seat, on sale for $115. This baby has wheels on it, for starters. Wheels are awesome. Also, there are magnetic trays on the bottom, so you can put your smaller tools and supplies there and have them wherever you’re scooting to next. Oh, and the seat’s made out of rubber too so it resists oil and other spills. Treat yourself and get one today!