Gaiam Restore Pressure Point Massage Roller | $8 | Amazon

Got a kink in your neck from lifting something a little too heavy, or getting too confident in your yogi abilities? You might want to get yourself a massage roller to use after every workout or after a night of sleeping a little funny. Right now, you can grab the Gaiam Restore Pressure Point Massage Roller for $8 on Amazon.