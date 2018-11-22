Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

The second that last slice of piece of Thanksgiving pie is eaten, breaking out the Christmas tree is fair game (if you haven’t already gotten a jump on the most wonderful time of the year). So make the glorious chore a bit easier on yourself, and buy Amazon’s most popular Christmas tree stand, the Krinner Christmas Tree Genie, now on sale for $79. It does have a tendency to sell out, though, so don’t be the only tree left (not) standing without one.

