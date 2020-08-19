It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Rock Out in the Rain With 30% off a Portable, Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Gabe Carey
W-King Outdoor Bluetooth Speaker | $53 | Amazon | Promo Code WKINGD8B
Through rain, sleet, or snow, the outdoorsman persists. And not without the perfect playlist to capture every waking moment. Should your lifestyle fits that bill, allow me to introduce you to the W-King outdoor Bluetooth speaker. Now $23 off using the promo code WKINGD8B, it’ll get you through summer, fall, and winter. Whether you’re frolicking around in the backyard or working on your projects out in the garage, the IPX5 waterproof stereo keeps the music bumping and at an affordable price, at least until the discount expires on 8/21.

With a 4.6-star rating on Amazon out of 644 reviews and an Amazon’s Choice stamp of approval to top it off, this nifty device is rugged and has range, extending up to 66 feet over a Bluetooth 4.2 connection. The onboard 8,000mAh battery yields up to 24 hours of rambunctious audio playtime and takes only 3 hours to reach its fully potential, thanks to Quick Charge.

