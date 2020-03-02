Roast, Bake and Slow Cook Like a Champ With This $60 9-in-1 Instant Pot Aura

Instant Pot Aura 9-in-1 Multicooker Graphic : Tercius Bufete

Instant Pot Aura 9-in-1 Multicooker | $60 | Amazon

Right now, Amazon’s selling an Instant Pot Aura 9-in-1 Multicooker for a low $60. This multi-purpose device can replace numerous appliances in your home; it can act as a s low c ooker , oven, steamer, yogurt maker, and a whole lot more. It’ll quickly make eggs, stews, and is a wonder for making stock.

There’s no shortage of recipe books and lifehacks to use with Instant Pots, so you’ll probably be able to make your dinner prep go by faster, and with terrific results.



This current price is the lowest we’ve ever seen. But just remember, this is a Gold Box deal. Which means this discount on the Instant Pot Aura 9-in-1 Multicooker will only stick around for the day, or until sold out.