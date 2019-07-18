15% Off Rivieras | Huckberry

You’re probably sick of wearing sneakers by now, so why not try out our other favorite summer shoe: the espadrille. There’s never been a better time to slide on a pair, since made-in-Spain brand Rivieras is 15% off at Huckberry. A classic navy or black slip-on will cost you just $63, but our own Style Girlfriend, Megan Collins, particularly loves this red, white, and blue mesh Tour De Monde style:

A blend of cotton and mesh, this pair from Rivieras is both breathable (for those really warm days) and comfortable to boot. The navy with red trim lends a stylish, preppy look if you feel like channeling Vampire Weekend.