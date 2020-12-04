Risk of Rain? More Like Risk of Savings: Get Risk of Rain 2 for $9

It's all consuming.
If you bought a bunch of games this past Blyber Weekend, you’re probably buried in a AAA backlog right about now. Not to throw another game on your pile, but Risk of Rain 2 is currently on sale at Eneba. You can grab the standout title for $9 with the promo code GAMETILLXMAS. Published by Gearbox, Risk of Rain 2 is a stylish roguelike shooter set on a planet full of aliens. The game features co-op multiplayer, so you and your friends can team up to escape the terror of space. With all of the glitzy, big-budget games that are taking up people’s attention right now, Risk of Rain 2 is a perfect change of pace for anyone looking to play something with a little more creative pizzazz.

Disclaimer: While we’ve heard your complaints about our use of Eneba links in the past, note the redirection to EU region-locked products has since been resolved by our affiliate partners at Eneba and Awin.

