Rise and Grind: Bravely Default II is Out Today and You Can Get It for $50

Bravely Default II Screenshot : Square Enix

Bravely Default II | $50 | Walmart

Do you need another long, turn-based J RPG in your life? Of course you do! What else is going on right now!? Well, starting today, Switch owners can grab Bravely Default II, which is sure to keep you occupied for quite some time. The latest RPG from Square Enix features the game’s signature “Brave/Default” combat system, which lets players store up attacks and unleash multiple at once. There are new characters, new job classes, a new look, and so much more. If that’s up your alley, you can grab it from Walmart for $50 today. Preoccupy your brain with some grinding .