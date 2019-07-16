Photo: Amazon

Ring’s new Pathlight is the latest addition to the company’s line of smart lighting, and you can get four of them for the best price ever right now for Prime Day.



These battery powered, motion-activated path lights may look simple, but they still connect to your home Wi-Fi, and thus, to the rest of your Ring accessories. That means if one light detects motion, you can set all of your Ring lights to come on, or tell your cameras (also on sale) to start recording, or get an alert on your phone. Or all of those things! Or none of them (probably don’t buy it if you don’t want to do any of those things).



Four lights would normally cost you $140, but Prime members can get them for $95 today.