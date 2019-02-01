Graphic: Shep McAllister

Ring is best known for its security cameras and doorbells, but its indoor home security system is one of our favorite options without a monthly fee (but if you do want 24/7 monitoring, it’s only $10 per month). The five-piece entry level starter kit includes a keypad, base station alarm, a contact sensor, a motion sensor, and a range extender, and today’s $159 deal is the best price Amazon’s ever listed.

And oh yeah, they’re throwing in a free Echo Dot too. That means you can arm, disarm, and check the status of your system with only your voice.