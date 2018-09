Screenshot: Home Depot

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

Ring is owned by Amazon now, but today, it’s Home Depot that’s offering up the deals. Several Ring bundles are about 30% of today, including the Ring Video Doorbell 2 plus a Chime Pro for $169, or a full, wired outdoor security system with flood lights. Whichever one you choose, these prices are only available today, and could sell out early.