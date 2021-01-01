Ring in the Illuminating New Year With Pantone's 2021 Color Sneakers From Cariuma

OCA Low Top Pantone Canvas Image : Cariuma

OCA Low Top Pantone Canvas | $89 | Cariuma



Cariuma is a company definitely making waves in the sustainability space. They’re dedicated to fighting against wasteful practices that are rampant in the fashion industry. David and Fernando, the founders, wanted to bring all that to the sneaker game and to create thoughtfully made shoes with cool comfort. Good-looking kicks consciously created with classic styles. The company partnered again with color giants Pantone to release their hues for 2021 and it’s got classic casual written all over it.

They all run under $100. The low tops come in the shades of this new year: Ultimate Gray and Illuminating. These are sharp shoes and you’ll turn heads for sure and take a step towards more eco-conscious shopping. I have a pair of Cariuma sneakers and love them. The color is striking and I always get compliments when I wear them out. They are a bit heavier but once you get used to them you’ll be just as stylish.

These are pre-order and will ship for free in February.