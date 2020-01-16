It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsTools

Right Now, You Can Save Big on DMOS Line of Convenient, Collapsible Shovels

Tercius
Filed to:kinja deals
1.3K
1
Save
DMOS Shovel Sale | Huckberry
Graphic: Tercius Bufete
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

DMOS Shovel Sale | Huckberry

Huckberry dug up a sweet deal on DMOS shovels. For those unfamiliar, DMOS makes collapsible shovels when you’re in a pinch.

Made with aircraft grade aluminum allow, these shovels are super lightweight and can pack down to the size of a dustpan. They’re excellent tools to keep in your car just in case. Prices start at $110.

Advertisement

In his review, our deal researcher Corey says that he never thought he’d be the guy to “geek-out over a shovel, let alone a pair of them, yet here we are.”

DMOS Collective makes shovels that just work. That they engineer them to be portable enough to tote into the backcountry or stow in your camper, car, or RTV is just short of magic.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Kinja Deals

Keep Warm With Discounted Outerwear Thanks to Huckberry

Gear Up For the Big Game With Dolby Vision 4K TVs For As Little As $221

Amazon Warehouse Is Taking an Extra 20% Off Already Marked-Down Used Items

About the author

Tercius
Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory.

TwitterPosts