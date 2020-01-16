Right Now, You Can Save Big on DMOS Line of Convenient, Collapsible Shovels

DMOS Shovel Sale Graphic : Tercius Bufete

DMOS Shovel Sale | Huckberry

Huckberry dug up a sweet deal on DMOS shovels. For those unfamiliar, DMOS makes collapsible shovels when you’re in a pinch.

Made with aircraft grade aluminum allow, these shov els are super light weight and can pack down to the size of a dustpan. They’re excellent tools to keep in your car just in case. Prices start at $110.

Advertisement

In his review, our deal researcher Corey says that he never thought he ’d be the guy to “ geek-out over a shovel, let alone a pair of them, yet here we are.”

DMOS Collective makes shovels that just work. That they engineer them to be portable enough to tote into the backcountry or stow in your camper, car, or RTV is just short of magic.