Right Now Grab 1000 Doggie Poop Bags for $17 and Take Care of Business

1000 Doggie Poop Bags | $17 | Amazon Gold Box

Everybody poops including your pups. Whether you have a house full of canines or even just one you need doggie doo bags. It shows you respect your neighbors and community when you curb your pooch. Right now grab all the bags you need for cheap. This bundle of 1,000 poop bags is just $17, that’s less than two cents a bag. The bags are multicolored and non-scented. But they are durable and leak-proof which is just as important . You get fifty rolls and each roll has twenty bags and you also get two bone-shaped dispensers for the bag. You can share those with your furry bestie’ s other furry bestie . This is a great deal for something you know you will use, probably a lot quicker than you think.

This is a lightning deal that runs for the next five hours and Prime members enjoy free two-day shipping.