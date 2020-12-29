Right Now Get This Very Convenient Wireless Bedside Lamp for Only $14

Aukey Bedside Smart Lamp Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Soft light can not only create ambiance but can also be much kinder to your eyes. Light is not only important to see things (obviously) but can greatly help with mood too. Aukey’s Bedside Lamp is currently 30% off and does all of that. Clip the coupon and see the savings in your cart.

This adorably shaped lamp can be used in a variety of ways because it is wireless. It charges via USB and is not only brilliant on your nightstand but can be a nightlight for kids or even a lantern while camping. The ability to move it wherever you need is a huge plus. RGB light allows you to bring a touch of color to any space . It’s easy to control with a simple tap and seamlessly scale how bright you want it to be. If you have it on the brightest white light setting except for about five full hours of power off of one charge. It is waterproof and drop-resistant so these aren’t bad options for outdoor adventures as well. You’ll get a twenty-four-month product r eplacement guarantee if anything goes wrong too. I’ve had many Aukey products so I don’t foresee you needing that.

