It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Right Now Get This Very Convenient Wireless Bedside Lamp for Only $14

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
117
Save
Aukey Bedside Smart Lamp | $14 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Aukey Bedside Smart Lamp | $14 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Aukey Bedside Lamp | $14 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

Soft light can not only create ambiance but can also be much kinder to your eyes. Light is not only important to see things (obviously) but can greatly help with mood too. Aukey’s Bedside Lamp is currently 30% off and does all of that. Clip the coupon and see the savings in your cart.

Advertisement

This adorably shaped lamp can be used in a variety of ways because it is wireless. It charges via USB and is not only brilliant on your nightstand but can be a nightlight for kids or even a lantern while camping. The ability to move it wherever you need is a huge plus. RGB light allows you to bring a touch of color to any space. It’s easy to control with a simple tap and seamlessly scale how bright you want it to be. If you have it on the brightest white light setting except for about five full hours of power off of one charge. It is waterproof and drop-resistant so these aren’t bad options for outdoor adventures as well. You’ll get a twenty-four-month product replacement guarantee if anything goes wrong too. I’ve had many Aukey products so I don’t foresee you needing that.

This will ship for free for Prime members.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser
Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter