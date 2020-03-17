It's all consuming.
Subscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsHealth

Right Now, Bellesa Boutique Is Offering 20% Off Sex Toys and Free Priority Shipping [Exclusive]

Tercius
939
Save
20% Off Site-Wide Sale with Free Priority Shipping | Bellesa Boutique | Use the promo code KINJATOY at checkout
Graphic: Tercius Bufete

20% Off Site-Wide Sale with Free Priority Shipping | Bellesa Boutique | Use the promo code KINJATOY at checkout

Look, it’s a rough time right now—there’s no denying that. But since you’re stuck at home anyway, why not take the time to get to “know yourself” a bit more? Right now, Bellesa Boutique is offering 20% off their entire site with free priority shipping to get your new toy shipped to you ASAP.

Advertisement

For those unfamiliar, Bellesa Boutique is a feminist, sex toy company run by women. And they offer a ton of stuff, so whatever your kink or curiosity, they’re likely going to have something for you. So, check ‘em out and make the best out of your time cooped up indoors.

Tercius

Commerce Editor at The Inventory. Author of "Unlocking the Gold Box: A Dealmaster’s Guide to Saving Money on Amazon."

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Save 40% on a 61W RAVPower Fast Charger [Exclusive]

Monday's Best Deals: RAVPower USB-C Charger, Viva Instant Pot, Vitamix blender, Millennium Falcon Funko, and More

This $36 Portable Mini Fridge Holds Drinks, Meds, and More

All of the Jackbox Party Packs, Ranked By Their Best Games