Rifle Paper Co. Is the Girliest Store I Have Ever Seen and yet It's so Pretty I Can't Look Away, Well Everything Is 30% off There

I first saw Rifle Paper Co. when they did a collaboration with Keds. I had no idea there was a whole store of that. It’s like a flower bomb went off all over anything you could own. But there is something incredibly striking , soft, and quite pretty about these designs . For the next few days they are giving you 30% off the entire site with the code FRESH.

The more I look at these things the more I like them. I’m a sucker for nice stationery and full disclosure I thought that’s all this company did. I was wrong. The pet line is really nice and I’d totally let me dog rock one of their bandanas. They even teamed up with Corkcicle to make wine time more fun. Anything you could think of it’s here and it’s lovely at that.

Free shipping on all orders over $50 and this code is good until May 26.