It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Rifle Paper Co. Is the Girliest Store I Have Ever Seen and yet It's so Pretty I Can't Look Away, Well Everything Is 30% off There

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsrifle paper co.
203
Save
30% off Sitewide | Rifle Paper Co | Use Code FRESH
30% off Sitewide | Rifle Paper Co | Use Code FRESH
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

30% off Sitewide | Rifle Paper Co | Use Code FRESH

I first saw Rifle Paper Co. when they did a collaboration with Keds. I had no idea there was a whole store of that. It’s like a flower bomb went off all over anything you could own. But there is something incredibly striking, soft, and quite pretty about these designs. For the next few days they are giving you 30% off the entire site with the code FRESH.

Advertisement

The more I look at these things the more I like them. I’m a sucker for nice stationery and full disclosure I thought that’s all this company did. I was wrong. The pet line is really nice and I’d totally let me dog rock one of their bandanas. They even teamed up with Corkcicle to make wine time more fun. Anything you could think of it’s here and it’s lovely at that.

Free shipping on all orders over $50 and this code is good until May 26.

Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Save a Bundle on Laptops and Desktops In the Dell and Alienware Summer Sale

Inspired by the Sega Saturn Controller, PowerA's Fusion Fightpad Is More Than a Vessel for Perfect Combos

Get Six Stainless Steel Cuisinart Pots and Pans for $179

This Record-Breaking Duvet Cover Wants to Spare You the Hassle of Making Your Bed After Washing the Sheets