Ride the Buzz of 15% off Vodka Mariette [NYC Exclusive]

15% off One-Time Purchases and Subscriptions | Vodka Mariette

Need a handle of vodka sent to your door in the next 2 hours? Who doesn’t! For our NYC-based readers, Vodka Mariette is offering 15% off both subscriptions and one-time purchases using the coupon code KINJA15. Now I’ve tried it myself (in fact, I treated myself to a Vodka Mariette soda last night while cooking dinner) and I’ll say, it goes down real smooth. Too smooth almost. But in these desperate times, we all need a little something to take the edge off.



Vodka Mariette is 5x distilled AND GMO-free, plus they promise delivery in under 2 hours for anyone living in Manhattan or Brooklyn. I ordered recently to our studio downtown and can attest to the expeditious pace. Sadly, cities outside of NYC are missing out on this deal—but worry not—a rep at Vodka Mariette told me they’re planning on expanding the service very soon. Tip your driver and drink responsibly.