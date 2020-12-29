Ride Good Vibes Into 2021 With 50% off Everything at Honey Play Box

50% off Year End Sale FU2020 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

50% off Year End Sale | Honey Play Box | Use Code FU2020



I can’t think of a better way to end the year than with a huge sale at Honey Play Box. Take 50% off anything on the site except bundles. J ust use the code FU2020. This deal is excepted to run until January 9. This is a great time to grab a toy you’ve been thinking about for a lot less and spend the rest of 2020 taking care of yourself.

I will never get over how pretty Honey’s classic ($39 in this sale) wand is. It’s gorgeous and powerful like we all dream to be. The sophisticated rose gold color shines just as much as it vibes. With 3 speeds and 7 different patterns the soft head and flexible neck will groove right with...well your grooves. This will definitely be at the top of your list in no time. Play with yourself or a friend in style with this wireless toy. Just promise to clean it before and after.



I’m a sucker for novelty vibes. I’m actually starting a collection and I can say Piggie Puff ($35) will be added soon. The only thing this piggie is banking is a big ol’ punch of power if you choose to use this as it’s intended . There are ten air pulse vibration frequencies you can easily adjust to your needs. These do tend to be a little quieter than a traditional vibe but by no means are they just a whisper. Made of smooth soft silicone, it charges by USB and is waterproof.

Orders over $69 ship for free. Nice!

