It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

Ride Good Vibes Into 2021 With 50% off Everything at Honey Play Box

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsHoney Adult Play Dealsholiday 2020
482
Save
50% off Year End Sale | Honey Adult Play | Use Code FU2020
50% off Year End Sale | Honey Adult Play | Use Code FU2020
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

50% off Year End Sale | Honey Play Box | Use Code FU2020

I can’t think of a better way to end the year than with a huge sale at Honey Play Box. Take 50% off anything on the site except bundles. Just use the code FU2020. This deal is excepted to run until January 9. This is a great time to grab a toy you’ve been thinking about for a lot less and spend the rest of 2020 taking care of yourself.

Advertisement

I will never get over how pretty Honey’s classic ($39 in this sale) wand is. It’s gorgeous and powerful like we all dream to be. The sophisticated rose gold color shines just as much as it vibes. With 3 speeds and 7 different patterns the soft head and flexible neck will groove right with...well your grooves. This will definitely be at the top of your list in no time. Play with yourself or a friend in style with this wireless toy. Just promise to clean it before and after.

Advertisement

I’m a sucker for novelty vibes. I’m actually starting a collection and I can say Piggie Puff ($35) will be added soon. The only thing this piggie is banking is a big ol’ punch of power if you choose to use this as it’s intended. There are ten air pulse vibration frequencies you can easily adjust to your needs. These do tend to be a little quieter than a traditional vibe but by no means are they just a whisper. Made of smooth soft silicone, it charges by USB and is waterproof.

G/O Media may get a commission
Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser
Waterpik Cordless Water Flosser

Orders over $69 ship for free. Nice!

Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter