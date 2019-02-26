Graphic: Chelsea Stone

Couch stains are the worst because you can’t, like, throw your entire sofa in the washing machine. That’s where upholstery cleaner comes in. This Blue Coral cleaner comes highly recommended by our resident cleanliness expert Jolie Kerr for erasing small stains that pop up on your couch, car interiors, other upholstered furniture, whatever, and today, it’s down to just $6. Even if your surroundings are somehow stain-free, you should probably just keep it on hand in case disaster strikes.

