Rhianna's Really Trying to Get You to Shine Bright With $5 Fenty Highlighter

Killawatt Hi ghlighter Fo r $5 Photo : Fenty

Killawatt H ighlighter F or $5 | Fenty



Rhianna’s Fenty beauty has been universally applauded both for mission and quality. I can personally vouch for her Pro Filt’r Foundation. Where companies like Beauty Blender have failed or course-corrected Fenty was on it from the jump. Until May 6th get a full-sized Killawatt highlighter for $5 with any $25 order. This is a great deal because that baby usually runs for $35. Now it is only one shade, Ginger Binge/Moscow Mule but you only ever dust highlighter so this copper shimmer can be used by a pretty large audience. No code needed, the cart will do the magic.

Advertisement

There is also a deal on all minis, buy 3 get 4th free. Again the cart knows what you’re up to and will handle all the discounts. This is a great way for you to sample a little of everything within the line if you’ve ever been curious. But believe me, you’ll be pleasantly surprised.

Both qualify for free shipping.

Advertisement



