It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Clothing and Lifestyle DealsBeauty

Rhianna's Really Trying to Get You to Shine Bright With $5 Fenty Highlighter

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja Dealsdealsfenty
329
Save
Killawatt Highlighter For $5 | Fenty
Killawatt Highlighter For $5 | Fenty
Photo: Fenty

Killawatt Highlighter For $5 | Fenty

Rhianna’s Fenty beauty has been universally applauded both for mission and quality. I can personally vouch for her Pro Filt’r Foundation. Where companies like Beauty Blender have failed or course-corrected Fenty was on it from the jump. Until May 6th get a full-sized Killawatt highlighter for $5 with any $25 order. This is a great deal because that baby usually runs for $35. Now it is only one shade, Ginger Binge/Moscow Mule but you only ever dust highlighter so this copper shimmer can be used by a pretty large audience. No code needed, the cart will do the magic.

Advertisement

There is also a deal on all minis, buy 3 get 4th free. Again the cart knows what you’re up to and will handle all the discounts. This is a great way for you to sample a little of everything within the line if you’ve ever been curious. But believe me, you’ll be pleasantly surprised.

Both qualify for free shipping.

Advertisement

 

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Bake It up With This $10 Oxo Measuring Cup

The Neo Geo Mini International Edition Is Cheaper Than Ever at $30

Anker 30W Power Delivery Charger is Back Down to $15 [Exclusive]

Grab Your Plumber’s Cap for the Top 13 Nintendo Switch Deals of the Day