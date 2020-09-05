ENOUGHThe extrajudicial killings of black people must stop.
Click here to read our coverage.
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Gaming DealsPeripherals

RGB Your Whole Life With 65 Feet of LED Strip Lights

lizlanier
Elizabeth Lanier
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsAmazon Deals
269
Save
Lepro 65.6ft LED Strip Lights | $32 | Amazon | Clip coupon on-site
Lepro 65.6ft LED Strip Lights | $32 | Amazon | Clip coupon on-site
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
Best Gaming DealsBest Gaming DealsThe best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Lepro 65.6ft LED Strip Lights | $32 | Amazon | Clip coupon on-site

If you’ve already RGB lit your PC and peripherals and you’re asking yourself “Is there more I can possibly illuminate in my life?” I have got the deal for you. You can get 65 feet of RGB LED strip lights on sale right now and light up absolutely everything: Your desk, your ceiling, your dog— ok, maybe not your dog.

Advertisement

If all this Zoom calling is giving you aesthetic envy from seeing the spaces of your friends and coworkers, this is an easy way to add some color to your space. Make sure to clip the coupon for $2 off before adding to your cart!

Advertisement

https://twitter.com/ItsTheInventory/status/997177489985277952

G/O Media may get a commission
Razer Blade 15 Base - 15.6" 4K OLED Gaming Laptop - Intel Core i7 - NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Friday's Best Deals: 4K UHD Laser Projector, Anker USB-C Power Strip, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Bathtub Geralt, Cuisinart Cookware, Pony Effect K-Beauty Lipstick, and More

Save $400 on a Razer Blade 15 Gaming Laptop, Today Only

It's-a Me, Mario Games on Sale for $40 Each!

Get $400 Off Of This Powerful Razer Blade 15 Base Gaming Laptop With GeForce RTX 2070 GPU