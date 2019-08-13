Graphic: Shep McAllister

Just a few years ago, when TV bias lights first came onto our radar, you were lucky to find a strip for $20. And that strip would require you to push a physical button on the strip, or at the very least, keep track of a remote. Oh, and the lights were white. Don’t like it? Too bad.



Now, you can get a strip for $8 (with promo code YAWPXRX4), you can control it with your phone over Bluetooth, and it can display 16 million colors, at any brightness level you want. They reduce eye strain, they make the blacks on your TV look blacker, but honestly, you should just buy one because it looks cool.