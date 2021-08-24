Spider-Man Trilogy 4K Blu-Ray Collection | $63 | Amazon

Wow. So the Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer released yesterday. Casting had been confirmed already, but to see Alfred Molina back as Doc Ock has me amped. We also saw a pumpkin bomb in the EXACT style and design of the ones used in the 2002 Spider-Man film. Does this mean we can expect to see Willem Dafoe as well? Quite possibly. Regardless I am a happy happy boy and as soon as I finished watching the trailer, I went back and rewatched that first Sam Raimi Spider-Man with a big smile on my face. I’m gonna watch Spider-Man 2 tonight, jury is still out of if I’ll watc h Spider-Man 3. You can do the same with this Spider-Man Trilogy 4K Blu-Ray Collection for $63.