Need something to tide yourself over until Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom comes out? Digital copies of the original Jurassic Park is on sale for $4 for Prime members, the same price as a time-limited rental.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Rewatch the Original Jurassic Park For Just $4
Need something to tide yourself over until Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom comes out? Digital copies of the original Jurassic Park is on sale for $4 for Prime members, the same price as a time-limited rental.