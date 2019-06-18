Graphic: Shep McAllister

Star Wars: The Last Jedi 4K Steelbook | $26 | Daily Steals | Promo code KJSWJEDI

If you care enough about Star Wars to want to relive the films with the best possible image and sound quality, you’ve come to the right place.



For a limited time at Daily Steals, you can get The Last Jedi 4K Steelbook for $26 (with promo code KJSWJEDI), which includes a stunning 4K Blu-ray, a regular 1080p Blu-ray, and a digital copy all packaged in a collectible sleeve. There are cheaper ways to buy this movie, but not as a 4K Blu-ray.