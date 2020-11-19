Rewatch All Your Guilty Pleasures and Even a Few Innocent Ones in Best Buy's 4K Blu-ray Sale

District 9 | $10 | Best Buy
Whiplash | $10 | Best Buy
Fury | $10 | Best Buy
Beetlejuice | $10 | Best Buy
Air Force One | $10 | Best Buy
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle | $10 | Best Buy
21 Jump Street | $10 | Best Buy
22 Jump Street | $10 | Best Buy
The Peanuts Holiday Collection | $20 | Best Buy
Gearing up for Black Friday, Best Buy is clearing out its 4K Blu-ray stock early with some great movies and also a few stinkers. Relive the crushing anxiety you felt the first time watching Whiplash. Celebrate Halloween year-round with your own ultra hi-def copy of Beetlejuice. Turn your brain off and marathon two of the funniest comedies of the past decade. And, if you haven’t seen it already, give Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle a chance and you’ll be pleasantly surprised by a charming, hilarious, and action-packed video game movie that puts Assassin’s Creed and Warcraft to shame. Finally, with the holiday season approaching, you can’t go wrong with The Peanuts Holiday Collection.
Spend no more than $20 on a timeless gift for yourself or a loved one they can experience over and over again, or pick up a few movies and flaunt a more complete 4K Blu-ray collection and tell your friends to bring the popcorn.