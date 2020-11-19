It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

Rewatch All Your Guilty Pleasures and Even a Few Innocent Ones in Best Buy's 4K Blu-ray Sale

thegabecarey
Gabe Carey
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBest Buy Dealsmedia dealsBlack Friday Dealsblack fridayholiday 2020
553
1
Save
District 9 | $10 | Best Buy Whiplash | $10 | Best Buy Fury | $10 | Best Buy Beetlejuice | $10 | Best Buy Air Force One | $10 | Best Buy Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle | $10 | Best Buy 21 Jump Street | $10 | Best Buy 22 Jump Street | $10 | Best Buy The Peanuts Holiday Collection | $20 | Best Buy
District 9 | $10 | Best Buy
Whiplash | $10 | Best Buy
Fury | $10 | Best Buy
Beetlejuice | $10 | Best Buy
Air Force One | $10 | Best Buy
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle | $10 | Best Buy
21 Jump Street | $10 | Best Buy
22 Jump Street | $10 | Best Buy
The Peanuts Holiday Collection | $20 | Best Buy
Graphic: Gabe Carey
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

District 9 | $10 | Best Buy
Whiplash | $10 | Best Buy
Fury | $10 | Best Buy
Beetlejuice | $10 | Best Buy
Air Force One | $10 | Best Buy
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle | $10 | Best Buy
21 Jump Street | $10 | Best Buy
22 Jump Street | $10 | Best Buy
The Peanuts Holiday Collection | $20 | Best Buy

Advertisement

Gearing up for Black Friday, Best Buy is clearing out its 4K Blu-ray stock early with some great movies and also a few stinkers. Relive the crushing anxiety you felt the first time watching Whiplash. Celebrate Halloween year-round with your own ultra hi-def copy of Beetlejuice. Turn your brain off and marathon two of the funniest comedies of the past decade. And, if you haven’t seen it already, give Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle a chance and you’ll be pleasantly surprised by a charming, hilarious, and action-packed video game movie that puts Assassin’s Creed and Warcraft to shame. Finally, with the holiday season approaching, you can’t go wrong with The Peanuts Holiday Collection.

Spend no more than $20 on a timeless gift for yourself or a loved one they can experience over and over again, or pick up a few movies and flaunt a more complete 4K Blu-ray collection and tell your friends to bring the popcorn.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones (Refurbished)
Sony WH-1000XM3 Headphones (Refurbished)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Gabe Carey

Manager, Commerce Content & Strategy

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

What's the Best Monitor for Xbox Series X?

Keep a Close Eye on Your Home With $90 off an Arlo Pro 2 Camera System

Feast Your Eyes on the Best Outdoor Heaters to Keep Patio Dining Alive Through the Winter

Does This Headline Hurt Your Eyes? Save up To 65% on Rx Frames and Lenses at GlassesUSA [Exclusive]