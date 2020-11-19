Rewatch All Your Guilty Pleasures and Even a Few Innocent Ones in Best Buy's 4K Blu-ray Sale

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

District 9 | $10 | Best Buy

Whiplash | $10 | Best Buy

Fury | $10 | Best Buy

Beetlejuice | $10 | Best Buy

Air Force One | $10 | Best Buy

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle | $10 | Best Buy

21 Jump Street | $10 | Best Buy

22 Jump Street | $10 | Best Buy

The Peanuts Holiday Collection | $20 | Best Buy

Advertisement

Gearing up for Black Friday, Best Buy is clearing out its 4K Blu-ray stock early with some great movies and also a few stinkers. Relive the crushing anxiety you felt the first time watching Whiplash. Celebrate Hallow een year-round with your own ultra hi-def copy of Beetlejuice. Turn your brain off and marathon two of the funniest comedies of the past decade. And, if you haven’t seen it already, give Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle a chance and you’ll be pleasantly surprised by a charming, hilarious, and action-packed video game movie that puts Assassin’s Creed and Warcraft to shame. Finally, with the holiday season approaching, you can’t go wrong with The Peanuts Holiday Collection.

Spend no more than $20 on a timeless gift for yourself or a loved one they can experience over and over again, or pick up a few movies and flaunt a more complete 4K Blu-ray collection and tell your friends to bring the popcorn.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement