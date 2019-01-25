Graphic: Chelsea Stone

If you’re still sticking to your get-fit New Years resolutions at this point in January, you deserve a medal. Or, just treat yourself to some new sneakers and/or activewear from Reebok. Right now, the sports-minded retailer is taking up to 70% off men’s and women’s sale styles that are on their way out of season, but chances are, you’ll make good use of them for months and months to come.

