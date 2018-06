Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you have any clothes, furniture, or sheets that have a bad case of pilling, this electric fabric shaver is the cure. It features adjustable shaving height and two different speeds, so you can use it on pretty much any piece of fabric that needs it.



$13's not an all-time low, but it’s the best price we’ve seen since April. I bought it myself to revive my all-too-new sofa which my cat decided to turn into a scratching post.