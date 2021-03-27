Revitalize Your Skin and Hair With 75% off Nourishing Masks at MorningSave

24-Pack: Hask Single Use Deep Conditioning Treatments | $15 | MorningSave

It’s been a long week. You deserve to treat yourself to some much-needed relaxation time. So why not multi-task and refresh your hair and skin while you rest up?

If you’ve ever tried these Hask single-use deep conditioning treatments, you know just how much hydration they can bring to your hair.

Grab a pack of 24 of these hair masks for just $15 right now over at MorningSave! This is a 75% savings, as you can probably tell already if you’ve purchased these in store for $3-5 apiece !



If your skin is more in need of care than your hair, this Gratiae Ultrox Thermal mask is apparently $600 retail, but is down to just $29. I’m a little skeptical that anybody would ever buy a face mask for $600, though— so let’s not put too much stock in the “95% off” that MorningSave is boasting on this item.

What you can count on? Apparently, this is a se lf- h eating mask, that gets warm once applied and has “a beautiful blend of minerals, clay, flora, oats, and essential oils that react and heat up to draw away dead skin cells, impurities, pore-clogging dirt, and excess sebum.”

So, if you’re looking to give your skin a refreshed, clean feeling while also enjoying some relaxing at-home spa time, this seems like it’s worth a try!

