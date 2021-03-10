Revitalize Winter Skin and Save 40% on Clinique's Dewy for Days Set

Clinique Dewy For Days Set Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Have the harsh cold months left your complexion in need of recovery? Clinique’s Dewy For Days Set is just what you need. Let this three-piece pack give your skin the moisture boost you need and get it ready for sunny spring. Take $42 off right now and turn back the clock on a dry, dull face.

Branded the Moisture Surge collection, it’s one of Clinique’s best-selling bundles. Each item in this set will vibe with all skin types, so no worries if you tend to be on the oilier side. These products were made for your dry spots and won’t upset the balance. The Hydrating Lotion is lightweight and has a watery consistency, so you don’t need a lot and glides easily . This also means the bottle will last awhile. The Hydrating Supercharged Concentrate is more like a gel and soothes features that have dealt with snow, freezing wind, and drying indoor heat. The antioxidant formula will reverse a lot of chilly damage in mere days by pumping hydration back into your pores. Last, the 72-Hour Auto-Replenishing Hydrator will get your glow back. Concoquited from hyaluronic acid and aloe water, this floods your face with everything you need to brighten and thrive for the rest of the bitter months.

