You may not have kept up with Digimon or Dragon Ball Z since high school, but our favorite anime heroes have been on a few new adventures since then. And seeing as we’re all stuck inside for the next few weeks, why not see what Tai and Goku have been doing since then, thanks to this Microsoft Store sale.



You can buy the Digimon and DBZ movies for about $4 right now, but you’ll save a lot more if you just bought the Digimon Adventure tri.: 6-Film Collection bundle. All six of the film follow ups to the first Digimon saga are available for just $15.

But if you just want to see the entirety of the Saiyan Saga, the Microsoft Store is giving that away for free. Just a heads up though, you’ll need a Microsoft Store account to pick these up and they don’t seem to be Movies Anywhere compatible.