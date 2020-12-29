Revered as One of the Best Laptops HP Has to Offer, the 15.6" Envy x360 Is Over $200 Off

HP Envy x360 15 WINTRSAV5

With HP’s Red Tag sales event still underway and the 2021 spring semester imminent, now is a good time to consider upgrading your laptop to the HP Envy x360 convertible. Said to be the best HP laptop you can buy, according to Laptop Mag, the Envy x360 is a versatile 2-in-1 that flips between laptop and tablet—literally—on a whim.

Normally priced at $800, it’s currently 29 % off on the HP website using the coupon code WINTRSAV5, a spectacular markdown considering what you’re in for. Featuring Radeon integrated graphics, a powerful latest-gen 6-core Ryzen 5 processor, is joined by a 256GB NVMe SSD at the low end, though you can soup it up to a Ryzen 7 and/or a 512GB SSD for an added cost. For a bit more, you can double the standard 8GB of RAM (2 x 4GB DDR4-3200) to 16GB (2 x 8GB DDR4-3200). The rest of the specs are mostly the same across the board where it matters.

I maxed mine out with the supercharged Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, an Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX 200 wireless card, and Windows 10 Pro with a checkout price totaling $855 with the same discount code applied . So long as you don’t need an external DVD burner, extended warranty, Microsoft Office, or security software, you’re still saving more than $200 even at the top end. An HP Active Pen is included with all models, letting you write and draw as you would with pen and paper, seamlessly on the go. A woodgrain-adorned 11th Gen Intel version of the HP Envy x360 15 is also on sale, albeit for about $100 more than its AMD sibling.

Shop HP Envy, Spectre, Pavilion, and more in the company’s final sale of the year, and personalize your dream PC today.