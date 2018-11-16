Graphic: Chelsea Stone

The oven is a hot piece of real estate on Thanksgiving day, which inevitably means some of your painstakingly prepared dishes will get left out in the cold as dinner preparations all come together. Or, you could invest in these Salton stainless-steal warming trays, now $75 for one that accommodates four-plates and $64 for one that holds three. They promise to keep your food nice and toasty as the meal gets underway, or use them to keep a plate warm for any Thanksgiving stragglers who are late to the party.

