Revamp Your Skincare Routine With up To 36% off Top Skincare Products and Tools

The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% Peeling Solution | $6 | Ulta

The Ordinary 100% Niacinamide Powder | $6 | Ulta

The Ordinary Retinol 0.5% in Squalane | $7 | Ulta

Latme Ice Roller | $11 | Amazon

Deciniee Jade Roller and Gua Sha Tools Set | $13 | Amazon

New York Biology Dead Sea Mud Mask | $16 | Amazon

Skincare can be challenging, and sticking to a routine can get, well, boring at times. But self-care during a pandemic is important— or so I keep hearing, anyway— so why not indulge yourself in something new to give your skin a boost in these dry winter months?

This ice roller comes in lots of colors for just $11 and can be used to give your face a relaxing and soothing massage. It can also help your skin look a little less puffy after you maybe didn’t get enough sleep or you had a good cry. Use it with a face mask for an extra relaxing experience.

If you don’t want to put a cold thing on your face because, well, it’s really freaking cold outside right now, I understand. Swap the ice roller for a Deciniee rose quartz roller and Gua Sha tool set for $13, a 36% discount. Or get a jade version for just $10.

I’ve been wanting to introduce the cult favorite The Ordinary AHA 30% + BHA 2% peeling solution into my own routine, but it is a bit intimidating for me. I’ve heard great things about its ability to exfoliate, and for $7 it’s at a wallet-friendly price. It’s a good idea to pace yourself with introducing new products, so for a gentler start there’s also the popular The Ordinary Retinol 0.5% in Squalane for just $6.

I’m dying to try this new product, which is just 100% Niacinamide powder from The Ordinary. Niacinamide just seems to really react well with my skin, and it seems to mix well with a variety of skincare ingredients. It’s also only $6!

Finally, check out this Dead Sea mud mask from New York Biology over at Amazon. It’s at a 30-day low price of $16 right now.

The reviews say it works great for sensitive and acne-prone skin. Might be worth a try!