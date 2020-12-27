Revamp Your Skincare Routine With 40% off Fragrance-Free Belei Products

Belei ‘Blemishes Be Gone’ Duo Skin Care Starter Kit | $21 | Amazon

Belei Retinol Vitamin A Refining Moisturizer | $28 | Amazon

Belei Hydrating Facial Cleansing Wipes | $8 | Amazon

Ready to take care of those skincare woes? The Belei line of products is up to 40% off on Amazon right now, and there’s something here for everyone. These products are great because they are fragrance-free— many fragrances and perfumes have synthetic preservatives which can irritate some skin. Belei products are also made sans sulfates, parabens, and pthalates.

If acne and blemishes are your worry, the Belei retinol vitamin A refining moisturizer is a nightly solution for $28. If benzoyl peroxide is more your style, this ’Blemishes Be Gone’ duo skin care starter kit is down to $21.

If your goal is to brighten your skin, vitamin C is probably a better fit than any vitamin A. This vitamin C and hyaluronic acid serum moiturizes and brightens for $22. Layer over it with $18 vitamin C moisturizer for a big boost!

If you have a bad habit of not washing your face before passing out at night, there are three different types of wipes on sale to get rid of makeup and oils in a snap.

This is still just a selection of what’s available. Check out all the Belei line of products on sale!